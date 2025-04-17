WBJEE 2025 Admit Card Out, Exam On April 27, Here's All You Need To Know

WBJEE Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit cards for the WBJEE 2025 entrance exam today. Candidates can access their admit cards on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to be held on April 27.

WBJEE 2025 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the WBJEEB official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link titled 'WBJEE Admit Card 2025'

Enter your login credentials

Your WBJEE 2025 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Review the details and download your admit card for future reference

Important Instructions For Exam Day

Students must carry a printed copy of their WBJEE 2025 admit card to the exam centre.

Along with the admit card, they must also bring a valid photo ID proof (such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Driver's License).

About the Exam:

WBJEEB will conduct the OMR-based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2025) for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture across various Universities, Government Colleges, and Self-Financing Engineering and Technological Institutes in West Bengal for the academic session 2025-26.

WBJEE 2025: Exam Schedule

Paper 1 (Mathematics): 11am to 1pm

Paper 2 (Physics & Chemistry): 2pm to 4pm

Papers And Merit Ranks

Candidates appearing in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 are eligible for a General Merit Rank (GMR) and a Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR). They may be considered for admission to all Engineering and Pharmacy courses.

Candidates appearing only in Paper 2 are eligible for PMR and may be considered for admission to Pharmacy courses only (except at Jadavpur University).

Candidates appearing only in Paper 1 are not eligible for any merit rank.

All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) with four answer options.

Each subject will include three categories of questions.

The number of questions and maximum marks for each category are provided in the table below: