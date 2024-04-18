WBJEE 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download

WBJEE 2024 Admit Card: The exam is scheduled to be held on April 28 in pen-and-paper mode.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has issued the admit card for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2024. Students set to appear in the examination can access their hall tickets at wbjeeb.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

The admit card contains essential details such as the examination date, time, centre information, and the candidate's particulars.

WBJEE 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Go to the official website of WBJEE 2024 - wbjeeb.nic.in

Select the link to download the WBJEE 2024 admit card.

Input the application form number and password.

Proceed by clicking on the "Login" tab.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to carefully review all details printed on the admit card and promptly contact officials in case of any discrepancies.

The WBJEE 2024 is scheduled to be held on April 28 in pen-and-paper mode.

The entrance test will take place in two shifts: paper 1 (Mathematics) from 11am to 1pm and paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) from 2pm to 4pm.

The admit card can be downloaded until 2 pm on the day of the examination.

The WBJEE is being held for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture offered by universities, government colleges, and self-financing engineering/technological institutes in the state.

Following the announcement of the entrance test results, the board will conduct common online counselling for admission to these courses.