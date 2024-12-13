West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2025 Schedule Out, know Key Details

WBJEE 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the schedule for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025. The exam will be held on April 27, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. A detailed notification will be issued soon.

The WBJEE is conducted for students seeking admission to engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture courses at various universities and colleges across the state.

To be eligible for the exam, candidates must have passed the 12th grade with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as mandatory subjects for Engineering.

In the 2024 exam, Kingshuk Patra from Bankura Zilla School secured the top rank. In 2023, Md Sahil Akhtar from Kolkata topped the test, while Soham Das from Kolkata clinched the second spot, and Sara Mukherjee of Durgapur ranked third. A total of 99.4% of the 97,524 candidates cleared the exam.

"WBJEE-2025 for admission to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture courses at various universities and colleges in West Bengal will be held on April 27, 2025 (Sunday). Aspiring candidates are requested to regularly check the Board's website (www.wbjeeb.nic.in / www.wbjeeb.in) for detailed information," the official notice specifies.