WBJEE 2023 Admit Card Released, Here's How To Download

WBJEE will be conducted on April 30.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) Board released the admit card on Thursday (April 20). The candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website wbjee.nic.in. As per the schedule announced by the board earlier, WBJEE will be conducted on Sunday, April 30. The common entrance exam is held for admission into undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture of different universities, government colleges as well as self-financed engineering and technological institutes in West Bengal for the academic session 2023-24.

Candidates who are appearing in the exam can download a soft copy of the admit card from the website. To that, they need to follow the following steps:

Log on to WBJEE official site wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on WBJEE button, which will take the users to the exam home page where the users will see a direct link to download the WBJEE 2023 admit card

The registered candidates will have to enter details like application number and date of birth and click on Sign In

The page that will open will have the admit card for the upcoming exam, which can be downloaded on computer or other devices

The details about answer key and results will be notified by the Board later.

The WBJEE Board was established in 1962 by Government of West Bengal in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 162 of the Constitution of India.

It has been holding common entrance examinations since 2014. The board also conducts online counselling process.

According to its official website, WBJEEB has been instrumental in the admission process based on online application and allotment through e-Counselling since 2012.

