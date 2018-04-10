WBJEEB Releases WBJEE 2018 Admit Card @ Wbjeeb.nic.in; Here Is How To Download

How to download your WBJEE 2018 admit card
Follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website of WBJEE 2018, wbjeeb.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link "Download Admit Card" which is given on the homepage
Step 3: Enter Application Number, Password, Security Pin (as shown in the website)
Step 4: Submit the details and download your admit card
After the WBJEE 2018 admit card is downloaded, candidates would need take a print out of their admit cards. They would also be allowed to download duplicate admit card till the date of the examination.
The admit card must not be mutilated or soiled at any cost as candidates will not be allowed inside the examination centre if they carry a mutilated/soiled admit card.
On the day of the examination, candidates would need to carry the following documents:
A print out of the WBJEE Admit Card
A copy of colour photograph as was uploaded during online application
