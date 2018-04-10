WBJEEB Releases WBJEE 2018 Admit Card @ Wbjeeb.nic.in; Here Is How To Download The WBJEE admit card can be accessed from the website wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE admit card 2018: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Board or WBJEEB has released the entrance examination admit cards on the official website of the exam. The WBJEE admit card can be accessed from the website wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE 2018 entrance examination is scheduled for April 22, 2018. The candidates can access the admit cards by entering their Application Number, Password and Security Pin (as shown in the website) on the official website.

How to download your WBJEE 2018 admit card

Follow these steps:



Step 1: Go to the official website of WBJEE 2018, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link "Download Admit Card" which is given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter Application Number, Password, Security Pin (as shown in the website)

Step 4: Submit the details and download your admit card



After the WBJEE 2018 admit card is downloaded, candidates would need take a print out of their admit cards. They would also be allowed to download duplicate admit card till the date of the examination.



The admit card must not be mutilated or soiled at any cost as candidates will not be allowed inside the examination centre if they carry a mutilated/soiled admit card.



On the day of the examination, candidates would need to carry the following documents:



A print out of the WBJEE Admit Card



A copy of colour photograph as was uploaded during online application



Any photo identity card in original such as Aadhar card/ Pan card / Passport/ voter card/ 10th standard admit card/ School - ID card



