WBJEE 2018 Admit Card To Be Released Soon At Wbjeeb.in

After the WBJEE 2018 admit card is released, candidates would need to login to their profile page and take a print out of their admit cards. They would also be allowed to download duplicate admit card till the date of the examination.
The admit card must not be mutilated or soiled at any cost as candidates will not be allowed inside the examination centre if they carry a mutilated/soiled admit card.
Comments
A print out of the WBJEE Admit Card
A copy of colour photograph as was uploaded during online application
Any photo identity card in original such as Aadhar card/ Pan card / Passport/ voter card/ 10th standard admit card/ School - ID card
Click here for more Education News