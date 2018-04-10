WBJEE 2018 Admit Card To Be Released Soon At Wbjeeb.in

The admit cards for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is expected soon.

New Delhi:  The admit cards for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is expected to be released today. As per the official schedule for the exam, the tentative date for admit card download is April 10, 2018. The WBJEE 2018 examination is scheduled for April 22, 2018. So far there has been no update by the WBJEEB on the official website about admit card availability. However, it can be expected that the board will release the admit cards soon. 

After the WBJEE 2018 admit card is released, candidates would need to login to their profile page and take a print out of their admit cards. They would also be allowed to download duplicate admit card till the date of the examination. 

The admit  card must not be mutilated or soiled at any cost as candidates will not be allowed inside the examination centre if they carry a mutilated/soiled admit card. 

On the day of the examination, candidates would need to carry the following documents:
A print out of the WBJEE Admit Card
A copy of colour photograph as was uploaded during online application
Any photo identity card in original such as Aadhar card/ Pan card / Passport/ voter card/ 10th standard admit card/ School - ID card

