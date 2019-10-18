WBJEE 2020: Online Application Process Starts Today; Exam In February

WBJEE 2020 online application process starts today @ wbjeeb.in

WBJEE 2020 application process will begin today. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in West Bengal. The examination will be conducted on February 2, 2020.

The last date to apply for WBJEE 2020 is November 13, 2019. After the application process is over, candidates will be allowed to make corrections in the application form and download revised confirmation page from November 14 to November 16, 2019.

The admit card for WBJEE 2020 will tentatively be released on January 27, 2020. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce result publication date later.

WBJEE 2020 will be conducted in offline mode (OMR-based). There will be two papers in the exam - Paper I will be Mathematics, and Paper II will be Physics and Chemistry.

Candidates appearing in both Paper-I and Paper-II and who are awarded General Merit rank (GMR) will be eligible for admission in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Pharmacy Courses in all institutes, while candidates appearing in Paper-II only and who are awarded Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR) will be eligible for admission only in Pharmacy Courses (except in Jadavpur University).

The WBJEE 2020 application link is yet to be activated on the website. Students applying for the exam will have to pay Rs. 700 (Rs. 500 for SC/ST/OBC candidates) as examination fee.

