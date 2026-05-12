VITEEE 2026 Fee Structure: How Much Students Need To Pay For Each Group?

VITEEE Result 2026 has been announced. Students who have qualified the VITEEE 2026 exam are now preparing for the counselling and seat allotment process. Candidates must clearly understand the VITEEE 2026 fee structure before locking their preferred choices. This includes counselling fees, caution deposit, and tuition fees.

The VIT Group of Institutions has already started the online counselling process, and Phase 1 choice filling will begin from May 12. Candidates with ranks between 1 and 20,000 are required to complete fee payment within the given deadline to confirm participation.

VITEEE 2026 Fee Structure Explained

Every candidate participating in counselling must first pay the counselling registration fee, Rs 5,900. After seat allotment, students who accept the offered seat need to pay tuition fees along with a caution deposit of Rs 5,000. The tuition fees depend on the group and category.

The counselling registration fee is non-refundable for all students. Meanwhile, the caution deposit is refundable and adjusted with tuition fees later.

VITEEE 2026 Fees for Group A Programmes

The VITEEE 2026 Group A programmes mainly include traditional engineering branches with comparatively lower tuition fees. These programmes are divided into five categories based on VITEEE rank and seat demand.

Candidates can check the Group A fee details below:

Category 1: Rs 2,12,000

Category 2: Rs 2,71,000

Category 3: Rs 2,79,000

Category 4: Rs 4,04,000

Category 5: Rs 4,34,000

VITEEE 2026 Fees for Group B Programmes

Group B programmes mostly include high-demand branches such as Computer Science Engineering and CSE specialisations. Due to higher competition and demand, these courses have comparatively higher fees.

Here is the category-wise fee structure for Group B programmes:

Category 1: Rs 2,00,000

Category 2: Rs 3,09,000

Category 3: Rs 4,07,000

Category 4: Rs 4,50,000

Category 5: Rs 4,95,000

How to Pay VITEEE 2026 Counselling Fees

To complete the fee payment process, candidates must log in to the official counselling portal using their application number and password. After logging in, students can select their preferred payment mode and pay the required amount online.

Candidates should keep payment receipts and confirmation pages safely for future admission procedures.