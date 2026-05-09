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VITEEE 2026 Counselling Dates OUT, Check Phase Wise Choice Filling Schedule Here

VITEEE 2026 Counselling: The counselling process will be conducted in multiple phases according to the rank secured by candidates in VITEEE 2026.

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VITEEE 2026 Counselling Dates OUT, Check Phase Wise Choice Filling Schedule Here
VITEEE 2026 Counselling: Phase 1 choice filling process will begin from May 12.

The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2026 counselling schedule has been officially released by Vellore Institute of Technology. The VITEEE Result 2026 was announced on May 8 at VIT Official Website. Candidates who qualified in the entrance exam can now take part in the online counselling process for admission to various BTech programmes offered across VIT campuses.

As per the official schedule, candidates with ranks up to 20,000 must complete their counselling registration and fee payment by May 11, 2026. The Phase 1 choice filling process will begin from May 12 and continue till May 13, 2026.

VITEEE 2026 Counselling Schedule for All Phases

PhaseRank RangeRegistration and Fee Payment Date Choice Filling
Phase 11 to 20,000May 11, 2026May 12 to May 13, 2026
Phase 220,001 to 45,000May 18, 2026May 19 to May 20, 2026
Phase 345,001 to 70,000May 27, 2026May 28 to May 29, 2026
Phase 470,001 to 1,00,000June 06, 2026June 7 to June 8, 2026
Phase 5Above 1,00,000June 17, 2026June 17 to June 18, 2026

VITEEE 2026 Counselling Process and Fee Details

The VITEEE 2026 counselling process is being conducted completely online. Qualified candidates can log in using their VIT credentials and complete the registration process. During counselling registration, students are required to pay a non-refundable fee of INR 5,900. However, this amount will later be adjusted in the tuition fee after admission confirmation.

Admissions will be offered based on the merit rank obtained in the entrance examination. Candidates securing ranks below 1 lakh can participate in counselling for all VIT campuses. Meanwhile, students with ranks above 1 lakh will only be eligible for admissions at VIT AP and VIT Bhopal campuses.

Students who appeared for Biology in VITEEE 2026 can also apply for Biotechnology, Bioengineering, and Health Sciences programmes.

Documents Required for VITEEE 2026 Counselling

  • VITEEE 2026 admit card
  • Admission letter
  • VITEEE rank card
  • Class 10 and 12 mark sheets
  • Transfer certificate
  • Migration certificate
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Nativity certificate
  • Affidavit
  • Physical fitness certificate.

Students are advised to carefully fill in their course and campus preferences during the choice filling process, as seat allotment will be done based on rank, preference, and seat availability.

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