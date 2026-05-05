VITEEE Result 2026 Date And Time: When To Expect Rank Card Release?

The VITEEE Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon. The Vellore Institute of Technology conducted the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2026 from April 28 to May 3 in computer-based mode across 130 cities in India and 9 international locations. The examination process is now completed. The institute is preparing to release the result in the form of a rank card on its official website.

VITEEE Result 2026 Date and Time (Expected)

As per official updates and previous trends, the VITEEE Result 2026 Date and Time is likely to fall between May 7 and May 10, 2026. Previously, results were declared within four to six days after the conclusion of the examination. In 2025, the exams were conducted from April 20 to 27 and the result was released on May 3.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for confirmed updates. Additionally, notifications may also be sent to registered email IDs.

How to Check VITEEE 2026 Result Online?

Visit the official website of VIT

Click on the "VITEEE Result 2026" link available on the homepage

Enter application number and password

View the scorecard and rank card displayed on the screen

Download and print the result for future use

What After VITEEE Result 2026?

After the declaration of the VITEEE Result 2026, qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the VIT counselling process. The counselling will be conducted in multiple phases based on ranks obtained in the examination.

The rank list is prepared based on the percentile secured by candidates in the entrance exam. It is important to note that there is no provision for re-evaluation or re-totalling of results. Candidates securing top ranks, especially within the top 500, may also be considered for scholarships in the form of tuition fee waivers.