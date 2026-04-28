VITEEE 2026 Starts Today: Check Reporting Time, Required Documents, Key Guidelines

The VITEEE 2026 exam begins today for candidates seeking admission to engineering programmes offered by Vellore Institute of Technology. The entrance test will be conducted in computer-based mode in two shifts each day from April 28 to May 3, 2026. Candidates are advised to check their reporting time, carry all required documents, and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card. Candidates should have proper preparation and timely arrival at the test centre for a smooth entry process.

VITEEE 2026 Exam Shift and Reporting Time

The VITEEE 2026 examination will be held in two shifts, morning and afternoon. Candidates must report at the centre well before the exam begins for frisking and verification.

The first shift will start from 9:00 AM and will conclude at 12:00 PM. Candidates should report for the first shift at 7:30 AM. The second shift will begin at 2:30 PM and conclude at 5:00 AM. For that, the reporting time is 12:30 PM.

VITEEE 2026 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The VITEEE 2026 exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes. There will be no break during the examination. A total of 125 questions will be asked for 500 marks. The question paper will include the following subjects:

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

English

Aptitude

As per the marking scheme, candidates will receive 4 marks for each correct answer and -1 mark for each incorrect answer.

Documents Required for VITEEE 2026 Exam

Valid photo identity proof

VITEEE 2026 Admit Card

Pen or pencil

Two to three passport-size photographs, if required

Some admit cards may have blank photograph sections or missing barcode/signature space. In such cases, candidates should carry additional passport-size photographs for verification.

Important Guidelines for Candidates

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre early to complete security checks on time. All required documents should be kept ready before leaving home. Negative marking is applicable. So candidates should answer questions carefully.