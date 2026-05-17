VITEEE 2026 Counselling Phase 2 Begins on May 19, Important Instructions Here

VITEEE 2026 Counselling: The Phase 2 counselling process for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2026 is set to begin from May 19. Candidates seeking admission to BTech programmes at Vellore Institute of Technology campuses must complete the choice filling process within the scheduled dates to secure a seat in their preferred course and campus.

The VITEEE 2026 choice filling window will open on May 19 at 10:00 AM and close on May 20 at 5:00 PM. Students can access the counselling portal using their application number and password.

VITEEE 2026 Choice Filling Process

Candidates participating in Phase 2 counselling must carefully select their preferred campuses, branches, programmes, and fee categories. The counselling system allows students to modify and rearrange their choices multiple times before the final submission deadline.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Fill choices in numerical order of fee category.

Do not skip lower fee categories while selecting higher categories.

Add as many campus and branch combinations as possible.

Include backup campuses like Chennai, AP, and Bhopal if your rank is borderline for Vellore campus.

Candidates interested in Computer Science Engineering should also add CSE specialisations.

Check previous Phase 1 allotment trends before finalising preferences.

Shuffle and edit choices carefully before locking them.

VITEEE 2026 Counselling Do's and Don'ts

Students are advised to stay alert during the counselling process because once a seat is allotted, it cannot be changed or upgraded later.

Do's for VITEEE 2026 Counselling

Pay the counselling registration fee of INR 5,900 before May 27, 2026.

Prepare a balanced list of dream and safe options.

Download the provisional admission letter immediately after seat allotment.

Keep login credentials ready before starting the choice filling process.

Regularly check the counselling portal for updates.

Don'ts for VITEEE 2026 Counselling

Do not wait till the last hour to lock choices.

Avoid depending only on one campus or branch.

Do not ignore campus eligibility and expected cutoff trends.

Do not forget that allotted seats cannot be upgraded later.

Avoid filling random choices without checking admission possibilities.

Students are advised to complete all counselling formalities before the deadlines to avoid missing admission opportunities at Vellore Institute of Technology campuses.

