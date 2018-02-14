VITEEE 2018 Application Submission Date Extended Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has extended the online registration for VITEEE 2018. Candidates can now register for the exam till 15 March 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT VITEEE 2018: Application Date Extended; Check Details New Delhi: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has extended the online registration for VITEEE 2018. Candidates can now register for the exam till 15 March 2018. VITEEE is the engineering entrance examination for B.Tech. courses offered by the University. Candidates can apply for VITEEE through the University's official website. Candidates can also apply offline; application forms are available at selected post offices (list available on the official VIT website) and VIT campuses. Click here for VITEEE 2018 Eligibility Details



Last year, the application process had ended on 28 February 2017 and result was declared in April 2017.





For online application submission, candidates would first have to register as a new applicant and generate a password. After password generation, they can login to their account using their registered email id and password and complete the application process.



While application fee for online submission mode is Rs. 1150 inclusive of GST it is Rs 1200 (inclusive of GST) for offline application process.



The exam is scheduled for April between April 4 and April 15 and will be conducted in three sessions each day. Only candidates who have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology in class 12 and have secured aggregate of 60% marks in these subjects will be eligible for the exam.







