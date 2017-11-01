VITEEE 2018: Application Process Begins; Exam Scheduled In April 2018 Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has begun the application process for VITEEE 2018 which is the engineering entrance examination for B.Tech. courses offered by the University. Candidates can apply for VITEEE through the University's official website.

Important Dates



Application Process begins: November 1, 2017

Editing Online Application Form: Upto February 2018

Slot booking and hall ticket generation: March 2018

VITEEE 2018 Exam: April 4 - April 15, 2018

VITEEE 2018 Result declaration: End of April 2018



Eligibility Criteria



Candidate should have an aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in class 12 or intermediate.



For SC/ST and North Eastern State candidates the aggregate in PCM or PCB should be 50%.



Only candidates whose date of birth falls on or after July 1, 1996 are eligible to apply.



Application Process



The application link is available on the home page of the official VIT website. Candidates would first have to register as a new applicant and generate a password. After password generation, they can login to their account using their registered email id and password and complete the application process.



Candidates can also apply offline. Offline application forms are available at selected post offices (list available on the official VIT website) and VIT campuses.



The application fee for online application is Rs. 1150 inclusive of GST. The cost of offline application form is Rs. 1200 inclusive of GST.



