UP D.El.Ed 2018, BTC 2015 First Semester Result Declared

UP DElEd Result, BTC Result: Know How To Check

Uttar Pradesh D.El.Ed first semester results have been announced online. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Training Certificate exam or the UP BTC exam 2015 first semester results are also available online. Candidates who took the exam can now check their result online. The official website, btcexam.in, is not responding now. As per reports, close to 2 lakh candidates took the exam. On the other hand, class 10 and 12 students in Uttar Pradesh are expecting the board results today at 12.30 pm.

UP D.El.Ed 2018, BTC Result 2015 For First Semester Exam: Know How To Check

Go to the official website btcexam.in

Click on the Uttar Pradesh BTC result link

Enter the roll number, registration number, date of birth

Submit the details

The BTC result for fourth semester was released in December; the exam was held from November 1 to November 3, consequent to its cancellation for paper leak at a centre in Kaushambi.

The results of first and second semester exam were released in September.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.