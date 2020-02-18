UP Board Exam For High School, Intermediate Students Start Today

UP board exams 2020 have started today for high school and intermediate students

Board exams are starting today in Uttar Pradesh for high school and intermediate students. UP Board has more students sitting for the board exam in the state every year than those sitting for the exams held by CBSE across the country. Though the number of students who have registered for the board exam this year, the number is still above 55 lakh, reports suggest.

The board has made elaborate arrangements to make sure that the exams are free of any malpractices. UP Board has been under the scanner for past few years for the number of students who drop out of the exams every year after the first paper.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Dr. Dinesh Sharma tweeted his best wishes to the students who would sit for the board exams this year.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद,प्रयागराज, बोर्ड की आज से प्रारंभ हो रही परीक्षाओं के लिए हमारे सभी प्रिय विद्यार्थियों व सम्मानित शिक्षकों को नकलविहीन परीक्षा संपादित कराने के संकल्प के लिए शुभकामनाएं । विश्वास है कि पारदर्शी परीक्षाओं को संपन्न कराने में आपकी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका होगी। pic.twitter.com/brh2eJPm3e — Dr Dinesh Sharma BJP (@drdineshbjp) February 18, 2020

The Minister also visited the Rajkiya Jublee Inter College, Lucknow to inspect the preparations for exam.

The administration has also directed the Uttar Pradesh Transportation Corporation to make sure that adequate transportation is available for candidates especially in rural areas.

The transport department has been asked to keep the timing of the buses aligned with the timing of the exam. For the board exams, the department has also started plying special buses which were inaugurated yesterday by the state Transport Minister Mr. Ashok Katariya.

To enable smooth transporation of UP board candidates especially in rural pockets, the @UPGovt has directed transport deaprtment to ensure avaiabilityh of state trabnsport buses. The dept has been asked to keep the timing of the buses in alignmnet with timing of the examination pic.twitter.com/EIkQncmTTd — Rajeev Mullick (@rmulko) February 17, 2020

The board exams in the state will conclude on March 6. The results can be expected within two months of conclusion of the exam.

The UP Board, a-la CBSE, also launched a helpline ahead of the exams to provide counselling to students. The board also launched its official Twitter handle for 'speedy resolution' of students' queries and questions.

Click here for more Education News