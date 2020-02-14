UP Board Launches Twitter Handle For 'Speedy Resolution' Of Students' Queries

UP Board has launched a twitter handle to resolve students' problems

Board examinations for state board students in Uttar Pradesh will begin on February 18. The board has, in preparation for the exam, has debuted on the microblogging website Twitter.

The board's Twitter handle was launched yesterday and has garnered over 100 followers till now.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma launched the Twitter handle and said that it will be used for speedy resolution of problems reported by students.

His tweet reads, "Keeping in mind the wide interests of the candidates appearing in the High School and Intermediate Examination, the Board launched the Twitter service for the year 2020 Examination for speedy resolution of their problems."

Students registered with the UP Board and appearing in exams this year can follow the boards handle on Twitter '@upboardexam2020'. Students can also tweet with the hashtag '#upboardexam2020' for resolution of their issues or complains.

Earlier, the board had also released a helpline number to solve the queries of students. In case, students have any queries regarding the board exams they can connect to the helpline numbers - 1800-180-5310 and 1800-180-5312. The helpline numbers will remain active from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The board exams in the state will begin on February 18. The Board has allotted forenoon session for high school or class 10 exams and afternoon session for intermediate or class 12 exams for most of the subjects. The UP board exams will conclude on March 6.

