UP Government Gears Up For 'Cheating Free' Board Exams

UP Board exams 2020 will begin in the state from February 18

Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up for the upcoming board examinations. State Education Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma, along with the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently held a meeting with the Chief Secretary of UP government, Director General of Police, and officers of Education Department. The meeting was facilitated to take cognizance of the measures taken to conduct the board exam.

Dr. Dinesh Sharma also tweeted about the meeting which was held through video-conferencing. The Education Minister, earlier, had also inspected the live monitoring facility for board exams and had held a press conference about the upcoming board exams.

बोर्ड परीक्षा-2020 की आनलाइन मानिटरिंग हेतु माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय, पार्क रोड लखनऊ (शिविर कार्यालय) में स्थापित *राज्य स्तरीय एकीकृत कंट्रोल एवं मॉनिटरिंग सेंटर के 'लाइव रन' का निरीक्षण एवं शुभारंभ किया इसके उपरांत बोर्ड परीक्षा-2020 के संबंध में प्रेसवार्ता किया। pic.twitter.com/mrq15JD5XR — Dr Dinesh Sharma BJP (@drdineshbjp) February 7, 2020

The board exams in the state will begin on February 18. The Board has allotted forenoon session for high school or class 10 exams and afternoon session for intermediate or class 12 exams for most of the subjects. The UP board exams will conclude on March 6.

UP Board has been infamous for mass misconduct during exams in the past. The government in past few years has taken several measures to check cheating during exam.

As a result of strict measures taken to stop students from misconduct, UP Board has seen many student drop out of exams altogether after appearing for the first exam.

Some of the measures taken by the UP administration last year included CCTV cameras and voice recorders at the exam centres. The administration also identified hyper-sensitive exam centres and had extra steps taken to avoid any misdemeanor at these centres.

Reports suggest that this year the number of students who registered for board exams has reduced in comparison to last year. In 2019, over 57 lakh students were registered with the board for annual exams. The number has reduced by at least 1 lakh this year.

