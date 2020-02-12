UP Board Exam 2020: Uttar Pradesh Government Launches Helpline Numbers

UP Board exam 2020: Experts of different subjects will be available on call on these numbers.

As the UP Board exams as set to begin from next week, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched toll-free helpline numbers to solve the queries of students. The UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Board exams conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will begin on February 18. The Board has allotted forenoon session for high school or Class 10 exams and afternoon session for Intermediate or Class 12 exams for most of the subjects. The UP board exams will conclude on March 6.

Deputy chief minister, Dr Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the education portfolio, said that a senior officer of the Parishad has also been designated as nodal officer so that students get maximum benefit.

The minister also said that the helpline numbers will remain active from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In case, students have any queries regarding the board exams they can connect to the helpline numbers - 1800-180-5310 and 1800-180-5312.

Students will be provided help from experts of different subjects through the helplines. The subjects include English, Life Sciences, Geography, General Science, Hindi, Sanskrit and Chemistry will be available on call on these numbers.

The minister also said academicians will be open to queries regarding any subject.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government, as part of gearing up for the upcoming board examinations, held a meeting of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State Education Minister, the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and officers of Education Department to take cognizance of the measures taken to conduct the board exam.

Dr Sharma also tweeted about the meeting which was held through video-conferencing. The Education Minister, earlier, had also inspected the live monitoring facility for board exams and had held a press conference about the upcoming board exams.

