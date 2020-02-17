UP Board Exam 2020 Starts Tomorrow

UP Board exam 2020 will begin from tomorrow in the state

Uttar Pradesh Board, one of the largest state boards in the country, will begin board examinations for classes 10 and 12 tomorrow. The number of students who register and appear for board exams held by state board in Uttar Pradesh surpasses that of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The exam for both high school or class 10 students and intermediate or class 12 will begin with the exam for Hindi. Class 10 Hindi exam will be held in the morning session from 8 am to 11:15 am and for class 12 will be held in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Ahead of the exams, the UP board has made several arrangements to make the exam 'cheating free'. The Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the education portfolio, is overseeing the arrangements for the examination to make sure a smooth examination this year.

The UP Board, a-la CBSE, also launched a helpline ahead of the exams to provide counselling to students. The board also launched its official Twitter handle for 'speedy resolution' of students' queries and questions.

The UP board exams, which start tomorrow, will conclude on March 6. The board is expected to announce results soon after.

In 2019, the board had released the result in less than two months of concluding the exam which is an achievement given the huge number of students who appear for the board exams in the state.

This year, however, reports suggest, the number of students who have registered for the board exam has reduced in comparison to last year.

