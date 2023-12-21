UK University Offers Scholarships Worth Rs 10 Crore To Indian Students

UK university scholarships: Applications are open for September 2024 intake for international students.

The University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom is offering scholarships valued at over 1 million pounds (approximately Rs 10.52 crore) for undergraduate and postgraduate students from India. These scholarships aim to assist Indian students with impressive academic and extracurricular achievements in pursuing their studies at the university, which holds a position among the top 100 universities globally. Applications are open for the September 2024 intake for international students. Those interested in applying can visit the official website.

The scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year, covering undergraduate and postgraduate courses, are divided into merit-based awards and automatic grants for specific academic fields such as Business, Computer Science, Arts and Law, Environmental and Physical Sciences, Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences.



The scholarship offerings include 20 Outstanding Achievement prizes for undergraduate students, each valued at 4,000 pounds (approximately Rs 4.21 lakh).



Additionally, there are 15 India Chancellor Scholarships accessible to postgraduate students, with each scholarship amounting to 2,000 pounds (approximately Rs 2.10 lakh). The Global Masters Scholarships are automatically granted and provide 2,000 pounds per award. The DeepMind Scholarships for Computer Science consist of 3 awards, each valued at 52,565 pounds (approx Rs 55.37 lakh).



GREAT Scholarships 2024 presents a 10,000-pound (approx 10.53 lakh) award for students pursuing one-year postgraduate study at the University. The GEES Global Futures Scholarship (India) offers 2,000 pounds per award.



Furthermore, the Million Pound Scholarship Fund for Business School Master's Students is available to both UK and international offer holders, with awards ranging in value up to full tuition fee support.