Key Points To Consider For Studying In Australia

Australia is a top destination for international students due to its prestigious universities and diverse programs. It is particularly popular among Indian students, with over 1,22,000 pursuing studies there between January and September 2023, primarily in fields like Business, IT, Engineering, Science, and Hospitality.

The official website of the High Commission of India, Canberra, reads: "It is essential that students wishing to come to Australia do as much research as possible to try and ensure a wise choice of institution as also to try and understand as clearly as possible the kind of life that awaits them here, so that they enjoy a positive experience of studying and living in Australia, as indeed most Indian students do."

Before making your decision to study in Australia, here are some crucial factors to consider:

Before applying, ensure courses and institutions are registered with the Australian government at cricos.education.gov.au. Verify course details, teaching methods, and English proficiency requirements on the institution's website.

If using an education agent, ensure they are authorised by your chosen institution. Check with the Australian High Commission or Consulates for reliable agents. Qualified agents who have completed the Education Agents Training Course (pieronline.org) will have in-depth knowledge of Australian education, visas, and living conditions. Always document promises made by the agent.

Only use migration agents registered with the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority (mara.gov.au). Cross-check their advice with official sources.

Ensure adequate funds to cover tuition and living costs. Part-time work may supplement expenses but cannot fully cover tuition.

International students must have Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) for their visa duration (oshcworldcare.com.au). Consider insuring valuables and electronics.