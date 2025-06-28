This Australian University Offers Scholarship With 100% Tuition Fee Waiver

Monash University in Australia is offering scholarships to international students with outstanding academic talent and leadership quality. Selected candidates can receive up to a 100% tuition fee waiver for the entire duration of their course.

The scholarship is open to students enrolling in full-time undergraduate or postgraduate programs for the 2025 intake. To retain the scholarship throughout their studies, recipients must maintain a minimum average of 70% in each semester.

Eligibility Requirements

To be considered for the Monash International Leadership Scholarship, applicants must:

Be international students (not citizens or permanent residents of Australia)

Demonstrate strong academic performance

Show leadership qualities and a commitment to making a positive impact

Meet the eligibility and admission criteria for the chosen course

However, students applying to the Bachelor of Medical Science, Doctor of Medicine, or Monash MBA programme are not eligible.

Additionally, the scholarship excludes students in Monash Pathway programs, those transferring from another Monash campus or Australian institution, or those already receiving any form of financial assistance from Monash University.

Application Process

Interested candidates must apply via the university's official website by completing the scholarship application form, which includes academic and personal information. Applicants are also required to submit a 500-word statement outlining their leadership experience and aspirations.

The application deadline usually falls in November or December for the following year's academic session. Prospective students are advised to regularly check Monash University's website for exact dates and updates.

For queries, students can contact the university directly at +61 3 9902 6011.