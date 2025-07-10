Top Public German Universities With Zero Tuition Fees For All Students

Study In Germany: Germany offers tuition-free education through its public universities to students irrespective of their nationality. Both domestic and international students can study Undergraduate (UG) programs for free while only covering a minimal semester fee. While for tuition-free Postgraduate (PG) programs, students can choose a selective of German public universities to pursue their career in.

Here is a list of Public German Universities providing education with zero tuition-fees to both domestic and international students.

1. Technical University of Munich (TUM)

The Technical University of Munich (TUM) is known for providing Bachelor's and Master's courses in Science and Engineering, along with close ties to Business programs. It is ranked 22nd among the top universities in the world, according to the "QS World University Rankings 2026". The Employer Reputation (ER) score of TUM, which reflects how highly recruiters worldwide regard its graduates, stands at an impressive 99.7. The number of international students studying at TUM in Germany is recorded at 15,078.

2. Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU Munich)

Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU Munich) has a strong foundation in Life Sciences, Medicine (with 11 programs), and Natural Sciences (with 8 programs). It also offers various courses in Arts and Humanities, as well as Business Management. LMU Munich is ranked 58th in the QS World University Rankings 2026, with an Employer Reputation score of 95.5. It offers a total of 32 Master programs.

3. Humboldt University of Berlin

Humboldt University of Berlin provides programs in Business Administration, Economics, Computer Science, and International Relations, with both Bachelor's and Master's degrees available and is ranked 130th among the top universities of the world and has 6,154 students studying as of 2025.

4. University of Bonn

The University of Bonn offers a wide range of degree programs across various fields, including Natural Sciences, Mathematics, Engineering, Medicine, Humanities, and Social Sciences. It has 4,629 international students studying in 2025 and is ranked 207 among the top universities of the world.

5. University of Freiburg

The University of Freiburg offers a wide range of Bachelor's programs, including those leading to a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), or a combined B.A./B.Sc. in Liberal Arts and Sciences. The University provides numerous Master's programs across various disciplines, including the humanities, natural sciences, engineering, and medicine. Ranked 207th among the top global universities has 4,629 students enrolled as of 2025.

6. University of Hamburg

Popular areas of studies taught in the University of Hamburg include Business Administration, Economics, Computer Science, and Psychology with 30 programs for Arts and Humanities. Ranked 193, has 14 per cent of its students from international boundaries.

Students enrolling for studying in public German universities must know German language as it is used as the main language for teaching in all universities.