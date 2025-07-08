More Indian Students Choosing New Zealand For Overseas Education. Here's Why

As Indian students look overseas for academic and career advancement, New Zealand is emerging as a key destination of choice. While countries like the US, UK, Canada, and Australia have traditionally dominated the study-abroad landscape, changing global education policies and student priorities are prompting a shift toward newer, stable destinations.

Among them, New Zealand is gaining traction for its quality education, post-study work oppoutnities, and high living standards.

Surge in Indian Enrolments

According to Education New Zealand (ENZ), enrolments from India rose by 34% between January and August 2024 - from 7,930 in 2023 to 10,640 in 2024. Indian students now make up 11% of all international university enrolments in the country, ranking second after Chinese students.

Notably, data from IDP Education shows that the number of Indian female students in New Zealand universities doubled between 2023 and 2024, highlighting a growing preference among students seeking safe and supportive academic environments.

High-Quality Education Across Disciplines

New Zealand's eight universities are globally ranked, with all listed in the QS World University Rankings 2026. Leading institutions include the University of Auckland (ranked 65), University of Otago (197), and Massey University (230).

These universities offer strong programmes in various fields such as Data Science, Engineering, Fintech, Business Analytics, Nursing, Hospitality, and Education.

Affordable Education and Living Costs

The cost of studying in New Zealand ranges between NZD 20,000 (Rs 10,26,953) to 40,000 (Rs 20,53,906) annually for international students, which remains competitive compared to the US and UK, and on par with Australia and Canada. With manageable living expenses and access to part-time work rights during study, the country offers a cost-effective option for Indian students.

Flexible Post-Study Work Options

One of New Zealand's key draws is its flexible post-study work (PSW) policy. International students completing at least 30 weeks of a Master's or Doctoral programme are eligible for a three-year PSW visa.

In late 2024, Immigration New Zealand extended these benefits to students pursuing shorter, stackable postgraduate qualifications - allowing those completing a Postgraduate Diploma followed by a Master's to access full work rights. As of March 2025, the country's unemployment rate stood at 5.1%, offering a favourable outlook for graduates entering the job market.

Focus on Bilateral Educational Ties

New Zealand is also strengthening institutional ties with India. In 2024, Education New Zealand signed partnership agreements with Indian institutions and state agencies including IIM Ahmedabad, GIFT City, and the Karnataka State Higher Education Council. These collaborations aim to foster research, student exchange, and academic cooperation.

Quality of Life and Community Support

Beyond academics, New Zealand ranks high on global indices of peace, happiness, and work-life balance. It placed 12th on Global Finance's 2025 Happiness Index and has been ranked third on the Global Peace Index. The country also topped Remote's Global Life-Work Balance Index for the third consecutive year. With over 270,000 people of Indian origin living in New Zealand, students benefit from a culturally familiar environment and supportive diaspora networks.