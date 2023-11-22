UK University Offers 5,000-Pounds Scholarship To 100 Meritorious Indian Students

UK PG Scholarship: The scholarships aim to support academically outstanding Indian students.

University College London (UCL), the second-largest university in the United Kingdom, has introduced a new scholarship initiative aiming to support 100 of India's meritorious students in pursuing higher education in the UK. The scholarship, named UCL India Excellence Scholarships, is designed to assist Indians with a remarkable academic track record in their pursuit of full-time master's degree studies at the college. Applications for this scholarship are currently being accepted, with a submission deadline of 5pm UK time on February 29, 2024.

For the academic year 2024-25, 33 scholarships will be available, specifically awarded to exceptional students who have already achieved or are on the path to attaining a first-class degree. Over the subsequent two years, an additional 67 scholarships will be granted. Prospective master's students in any field are eligible to apply for the UCL India Excellence Scholarships, which offer 5,000 pounds, equivalent to Rs 5,21,659, to help with study expenses.

UCL has also announced its first-ever Summer School in India, at The British School's advanced campus in New Delhi. The goal of this program is to offer prospective Indian university students a glimpse into the UK university experience. Applications for the UCL India Summer School will open on December 1.

"We are delighted to offer these new and diverse opportunities that illustrate our ongoing commitment to Indian students and strengthen our connection with India. Indian students are vital members of UCL's global community, and we are dedicated to providing more resources and support to help the very best of them share their knowledge and expertise with us in the UK," UCL president and provost, Dr. Michael Spence, said.

Scheduled for June 10-14, 2024, the inaugural UCL India Summer School is set to host 50 students in grades 10 and 11. Five distinguished UCL professors will lead modules, fostering an interactive learning environment within small groups. The curriculum, spanning various disciplines, aims to acquaint students with UCL's innovative approach to research, teaching, and future career prospects.



This initiative aligns with UCL's 'Grand Challenges' model, a pioneering cross-disciplinary effort focused on finding solutions to global issues.

The university has a rich history and connections with India, dating back to the nineteenth century. Noteworthy Indian figures associated with UCL include Nobel Prize-winning Bengali poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore, Romesh Chunder Dutt, former President of the Indian National Congress, and Baroness Shreela Flather, the first Asian woman to be granted a UK peerage.

Consistently ranked among the world's top ten universities, UCL is home to 30 Nobel Laureates, a diverse community of over 50,000 students from 150 countries, and a staff exceeding 16,000.

It was ranked as The Times and Sunday Times University of the Year for 2024.