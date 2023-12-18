UK Business School Announces Rs 10 Lakh Scholarships For MBA Students

Study in UK: The university states that the scholarship will only be applied as a tuition fee discount.

The Sheffield University Management School in the United Kingdom is offering scholarships worth 10,000 pounds (approximately Rs 10.52 lakh) to students, including those from overseas, planning to enrol in the MBA course at the institution for the September 2024 session.

According to a press release from the university, students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement will be eligible for the scholarships. Those admitted to the full-time MBA program will be automatically selected for the awards.



Application evaluation process:

The university states that the application, including the personal statement, will be evaluated by the admissions team. Candidates will also be assessed based on their performance during the interview with the MBA admissions staff to determine an overall score.



Offer requirement:

Scholarship applicants must have an offer, whether conditional or unconditional, to study for the Sheffield MBA.

Exceptions and eligibility:

Those admitted through the exception process would not be eligible for the MBA scholarship.



Scholarship award process:

As per the university, scholarships will be awarded under the phased admissions dates throughout the year. All qualified applicants will be evaluated for a scholarship when the MBA application is submitted.



Enrollment and notification:

Before being offered a scholarship, applicants will have the opportunity to enrol in the Sheffield MBA. Candidates will receive notification of their scholarship award within a fortnight of the "decisions returned" deadline for each round, when all scholarship decisions are made.

Acceptance and deposit:

Within the specified timeframe for the stage in which the application was submitted, candidates are required by Sheffield University Management School to accept their scholarship and pay the deposit. If a candidate receives more than one scholarship offer, the highest value prize will be given.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must begin their studies at the University of Sheffield in the autumn of 2024 and cannot be sponsored students.

Tuition fee discount:

The university states that the scholarship will only be applied as a tuition fee discount. The applicant will have a deadline for paying a tuition fee deposit if selected for the scholarship.

Students are advised to visit the official website for more details.