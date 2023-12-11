UK University Offers Postgraduate Scholarship 2024, Details Here

University of Sheffield Postgraduate Scholarship 2024: No separate application is required.

The University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom is offering the 'International Postgraduate Scholarship 2024' to foreign students enrolling in master's programmes commencing in September 2024. The scholarship offers a sum of 2,000 pounds (approximately Rs 2.09 lakh) for courses in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities and the Faculty of Social Sciences. For courses in the Faculty of Engineering, Health, and Science, the scholarship amount is 2,500 pounds (Rs 2.62 lakh).

Importantly, no separate application is required for this scholarship. Eligible applicants will automatically receive the International Postgraduate Sheffield Scholarship 2024 if they meet the eligibility and award criteria. The scholarships aim to reduce tuition fees specifically.

Eligibility and award criteria include:

Applicants must be nationals of or permanently domiciled in India.

Candidates must accept the course offer before 4pm (UK time) on June 14, 2024, to qualify for this award.

Master's programmes split between the University of Sheffield and a partner institution are not eligible for the scholarship.

Interested candidates must be self-funded and classified as overseas for tuition fee purposes.

Meeting all eligibility and award criteria, part-time students will receive a proportional share of the scholarship equivalent to the full-time amount throughout the Master's programme. The International Postgraduate Taught Scholarship 2024 does not apply to Postgraduate Diploma (PGDip) and Postgraduate Certificate (PGCert) courses.