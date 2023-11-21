UK University Offers Scholarship Worth 3000 Pounds To Indian Students

UK University PG Scholarship: Those who intend to enroll in the January 2024 intake will get benefits.

The University of Essex in the United Kingdom has launched the Academic Excellence International Master's Scholarship for Indian students, offering scholarships of up to 3000 pounds, equivalent to Rs 3,13,304, for those intending to enrol in the January 2024 intakes. The scholarship, awarded as a partial tuition fee waiver, is specifically available to self-funding Indian students from tier 2 universities who have completed their undergraduate degrees either abroad or in the UK.

Applicants from these universities will be automatically considered for the scholarship when submitting a complete application for relevant courses. Eligibility assessment will be based on academic transcripts and certificates submitted with the application. The deadline for submission of the scholarship is November 30.

The scholarship awards are determined by the academic achievements of the candidates, who are required to furnish a comprehensive statement of purpose, along with academic or work references and valid English language test results. Additionally, students attaining a minimum of 60 per cent or a CGPA of 6.5/10 or CGPA of 2.6/4 are eligible for consideration.

This scholarship is valid for enrollment in all courses and departments, excluding the East 15 Acting School.

Established in 1963, the University of Essex is a public research university located in Colchester, England, with three campuses in Colchester, Southend, and Loughton. The university attracts a significant number of international students, hailing from approximately 140 countries.

The academic offerings are organised into three faculties: humanities, science, and health and social science, covering a total of 20 diverse schools and departments.

In the global Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023, the University of Essex secured the 56th position among over 1,400 universities worldwide.

For more details, click here to access the official website.