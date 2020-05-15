NTA Extends Application Deadline For UGC NET, CSIR NET, JNU Entrance, ICAR Exam

UGC NET, CSIR NET, JNUEE, and ICAR exam application dates have been extended

National Testing Agency (NTA), in view of the covid-19 epidemic, has extended application dates for some upcoming entrance examinations. These include UGC NET, CSIR NET, JNUEE, and ICAR Entrance examination. Candidates can now complete application process till May 31, 2020.

The submission of application process will conclude at 5 pm on the last date but fee payment option will be active till 11.50 pm.

The process of application and fee payment remains the same. Eligibel applicants can go to the respective websites for all these exams to apply.

UGC NET exam is an eligibility exam for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellows. CSIR-NET, akin to UGC NET, is held for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor in Science.

JNUEE is the entrance exam held for admission to postgraduate and M.Phil. programmes in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Entrance Examination is held for admisison to UG, PG, and PhD courses in Agricultural Universities.

The decision to extend application dates was also tweeted by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' who said that upon his advise NTA has decided to revise the dates for application for various examinations.

"In view of the hardships faced by the parents & students due to #COVID19 epidemic and requests received from many students, I have advised @DG_NTA to extend/ revise the dates of submission of online application forms for various Examinations: ICAR JNUEE UGC-NET CSIR-NET, " he tweeted.

In view of the hardships faced by the parents & students due to #COVID19 epidemic and requests received from many students, I have advised @DG_NTA to extend/ revise the dates of submission of online application forms for various Examinations:

⭕ICAR⭕JNUEE⭕UGC-NET ⭕CSIR-NET pic.twitter.com/vp1HCL7l4U — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 15, 2020

HRD Minister, during his interaction with teachers through a webinar, had said that a meeting will be held with UGC and UGC NET dates will be announced soon.