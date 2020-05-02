CSIR NET Candidates Can Register Without Category, Result Certificates: National Testing Agency

However, these candidates shall have to show their documents as and when they are asked to.

Candidates applying for the National Eligibility Test (NET) can now submit their application without category or result certificate, said National Testing Agency (NTA). This decision has been taken by the agency to help those students who are finding it difficult to get relevant certificates that are required for submitting the application form.

In view of the difficulties faced by the aspiring applicants and also in view of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to relax the mandatory provision of submission/ uploading of the certificates, other than the photograph and signature of the candidate, on submission/ uploading of an undertaking stating therein that the updated and valid category certificate/ result awaited attestation form and any other documents from competent authority shall be furnished as and when it is required by the CSIR, the agency has said.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has tweeted about this.

Dear Joint CSIR-UGC NET aspirants!

In view of the difficulties faced by you & the situation arising out of #COVID19 lockdown, I have advised @DG_NTA to relax the mandatory provision of submission/upload of the certificates, other than the photograph & signature of the candidate. pic.twitter.com/lLRbm1JZKZ — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 2, 2020

The last date for submission of application forms for CSIR NET is May 15. Candidates can fill and submit their application at the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

