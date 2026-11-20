The University Grant Commission (UGC) has released the state-wise list of fake universities across India. A total of 32 universities have been acknowledged as fake and Delhi tops the list with 12 fake institutions. The commission has advised students, parents and other people to check the official list of fake universities and verify all the required details before taking an academic decision.
The official list was shared by the commission on its X handle, it states that "Students, parents and the public are advised to verify the recognition status of universities and institutions before taking admission. Degrees awarded by institutions not authorised under the UGC Act, 1956, are not recognised for higher education or employment purposes".
UGC Fake Universities: Check the State-Wise Complete List
A total of 32 universities have been listed as fake across the country. Check the details below:
Delhi
- Mountain Institute of Management & Technology
- World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU)
- Institute of Management and Engineering
- National Institute of Management Solution
- All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University
- Commercial University Ltd
- United Nations University
- Vocational University
- ADR-Centric Juridical University
- Indian Institute of Science and Engineering
- Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
- Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
Uttar Pradesh
- Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad
- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University)
- Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad
- Mahamaya Technical University
Andhra Pradesh
- Christ New Testament Deemed University
- Bible Open University of India
Karnataka
- Global Human Peace University
- Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth
Kerala
- International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM)
- St. John's University, Kishanattam, Kerala
Maharashtra
- Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
- National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth
Puducherry
- Usha Latchumanan College of Education
- Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education
Rajasthan
- Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management
West Bengal
- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
- Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research
Arunachal Pradesh
- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
Haryana
- Magic & Art University, 308A, Dashmesh Plaza
Jharkhand
- Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education)
The commission has also published a category-wise list of universities. Check the list here.
Key Details to Verify Before Taking Admission
Students, parents, guardians and members of the public are advised to verify the following before taking admission or making any academic or financial commitment:
1. Legal establishment or recognition
Before taking admission people should check whether the institution has been legally established or recognized under the applicable laws.
2. Authority to offer programmes and award qualifications
Candidates must verify if the institution is legally authorized to offer the programme and award the relevant degree or qualification under the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.
3. Statutory and regulatory approvals
Before applying to the institution, applicants must check whether the institution has received the necessary recognition, approvals or permissions have been obtained from the UGC.
For more details candidates must visit the official UGC website, ugc.gov.in.