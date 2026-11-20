The University Grant Commission (UGC) has released the state-wise list of fake universities across India. A total of 32 universities have been acknowledged as fake and Delhi tops the list with 12 fake institutions. The commission has advised students, parents and other people to check the official list of fake universities and verify all the required details before taking an academic decision.

The official list was shared by the commission on its X handle, it states that "Students, parents and the public are advised to verify the recognition status of universities and institutions before taking admission. Degrees awarded by institutions not authorised under the UGC Act, 1956, are not recognised for higher education or employment purposes".

UGC Fake Universities: Check the State-Wise Complete List

A total of 32 universities have been listed as fake across the country. Check the details below:

Delhi

Mountain Institute of Management & Technology

World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU)

Institute of Management and Engineering

National Institute of Management Solution

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University

Commercial University Ltd

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University)

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad

Mahamaya Technical University

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University

Bible Open University of India

Karnataka

Global Human Peace University

Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth

Kerala

International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM)

St. John's University, Kishanattam, Kerala

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth

Puducherry

Usha Latchumanan College of Education

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Rajasthan

Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research

Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Haryana

Magic & Art University, 308A, Dashmesh Plaza

Jharkhand

Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education)

The commission has also published a category-wise list of universities. Check the list here.

Key Details to Verify Before Taking Admission

Students, parents, guardians and members of the public are advised to verify the following before taking admission or making any academic or financial commitment:

1. Legal establishment or recognition

Before taking admission people should check whether the institution has been legally established or recognized under the applicable laws.

2. Authority to offer programmes and award qualifications

Candidates must verify if the institution is legally authorized to offer the programme and award the relevant degree or qualification under the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

3. Statutory and regulatory approvals

Before applying to the institution, applicants must check whether the institution has received the necessary recognition, approvals or permissions have been obtained from the UGC.

For more details candidates must visit the official UGC website, ugc.gov.in.