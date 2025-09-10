TS LAWCET 2025: Phase 2 Counselling Schedule Released, Check Details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially announced the dates of second phase counselling for TS LAWCET 2025. The process will cover admissions into both 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes offered across law colleges in the state.

As per the schedule, Phase 2 registration will begin on September 11, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online through the official portal, lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

Candidates who did not take part in the first phase must complete the document upload and verification process in order to be eligible. Those who already had their certificates verified in Phase 1 can directly proceed to exercise web options during this round.

TS LAWCET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling: Key Dates

• Registration, Fee Payment and Document Upload (new applicants): September 11 to 13, 2025

• Display of Verified Candidate List & Corrections (via email): September 14, 2025

• Exercising Web Options (Phase 2): September 15 to 16, 2025

• Editing of Web Options: September 17, 2025

• Provisional College-Wise Allotment List: September 22, 2025

• Reporting at Allotted Colleges (with fee receipt & original documents): September 23 - 27, 2025

Counselling Fee

• General Category: Rs 800

• SC/ST Candidates: Rs 500

Step-by-Step Counselling Process

Online Registration And Fee Payment: Candidates must register and pay the processing fee.

Certificate Upload And Verification: Upload scanned copies of original documents for verification (mandatory for new applicants).

Web Options: Choose preferred colleges and courses online.

Seat Allotment: Provisional list will be published college-wise.

Fee Payment And Acknowledgement: Selected candidates must pay tuition fees online and download the acknowledgement card.

College Reporting: Report to the allotted institution with original certificates and acknowledgement slip for final verification.

Final Allotment Order: Issued after successful verification of documents.

