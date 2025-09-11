TS LAWCET Counselling Phase 2 Registration Begins, Check Important Dates Here

TS LAWCET Phase 2 Counselling 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the registration process for phase 2 of Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) -2025 for admission to both 3-year and 5-year LLB program across the state today, September 11, 2025. Candidates can now register on the official website of the state council - lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

TG LAWCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Students can register for the phase two starting process starting today, September 11, 2025. Along with the registration, candidates can pay fees and upload their documents until September 13, 2025.

The choice filling period for selecting your preferred colleges for phase 2 will start on September 15 and close on the next day, September 16, 2025. Candidates can make changes in their preferred choices until September 17, 2025.

The provisional college-wise seat allotment list will be released on September 22, 2025 and candidates satisfied with their result will be able to report to their college for admission from September 23 to September 27, 2025. Students must make sure to bring with them the fee receipt and documents required for admission.

The counselling fee for General category candidates is Rs. 800 and Rs. 500 for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST).

TS LAWCET Phase 2 Counselling: How To Register And Fill Choices?

Visit the official website - lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "LLM 3/5 Year Courses".

Under the "Application" section, click on "Register Here".

Enter your hall ticket number and rank.

You will be successfully registered.

After registering, click on "Candidate Allotment Login Phase 2".

Enter your hall ticket number and login.

Then, fill your preferred choice of institute and edit if needed.

Your choice for admission will be considered.

Once released by council, candidates will be able to download the college-wise list of provisionally selected candidates under the "Application" section.