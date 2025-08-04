TS LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration To Begin Today, Check Details

TS LAWCET 2025 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has initiated the TS LAWCET 2025 counselling registration process from today. Qualified candidates seeking admission into the three-year and five-year LLB programmes will be able to register by visiting the official website, lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

Steps To Be Followed In Counselling Process

The counseling process involves a series of steps, starting with registration and payment of the processing fee. Candidates then upload their original certificates, which undergo online verification. Next, they exercise their web options, leading to seat allotment. After seat allotment, candidates make an online fee payment and download an acknowledgement card. They then report to the allotted college with the original certificates and acknowledgement card for verification. Once verified, the college confirms the documents, and finally, candidates receive an allotment order, completing the process.

Processing Fee

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 800 (Rs 500 for SC/ST candidates) during registration and verification.

Eligibility Criteria for TS LAWCET Counselling 2025



Three-Year LLB Programme

For the Three-Year LLB Programme, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university with minimum qualifying marks: 45% for General, 42% for OBC, and 40% for SC/ST categories.

However, candidates with lower graduation marks may still be eligible if they have a higher aggregate in post-graduation or BEd. It's also important to note that candidates who obtained their degree through a single sitting or open university without passing SSC are not eligible.



Five-Year LLB Programme

For the Five-Year LLB Programme, candidates must have completed two years of intermediate education following the 10+2 pattern, with minimum qualifying marks: 45% for General, 42% for OBC, and 40% for SC/ST categories.

Additionally, applicants who have completed Class 12 or graduation/post-graduation from open universities without SSC are not eligible for this programme.