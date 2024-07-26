Telangana LAWCET 2024 Counselling Process To Start On August 5, Check Schedule

TS LAWCET 2024 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is scheduled to open the registration process for the TS LAWCET 2024 counselling soon. According to the TSCHE schedule, the TS LAWCET counselling process will start on August 5 and continue until August 20.

Students who qualified for the exams can participate in the counselling. They can register by visiting the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET 2024 Counselling Schedule

Physical verification of special category certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by slot booking: August 7 to August 10

Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates and call for corrections, if any, through email service: August 21

Exercising web options - Phase I: August 22 and August 23

Edit of web options - Phase I: August 24

Display of college-wise list of provisionally selected candidates on the website (Phase I): August 27

Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of original certificates: August 28 to August 30

Telangana LAWCET And PGLCET: Eligibility Criteria

For a 3-year LLB course, any student with a graduate degree (10+2+3 pattern) from a recognized university or its equivalent is eligible for the entrance test

For a 5-year LLB course, the candidate should have passed the two-year intermediate examination (10+2) or its equivalent

For a 2-year LLM course, candidates should hold an LLB or BL of 3 or 5 years

TS PGLCET-2024, LAWCET-2024: Exam Pattern

The test duration is 120 minutes, and the duration of the test is 90 minutes.

Students should have a deep understanding of constitutional law, public international law, jurisprudence, business and corporate laws, labor laws, crimes and torts, and other laws to clear the exam.