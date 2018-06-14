TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2018 Result Announced At Lawcet.tsche.ac.in TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2018 result has been released by Osmania University on the official website.

TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2018 result has been released by Osmania University on the official website. TS LAWCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate law courses and PGLCET is conducted for admission to PG law courses. The entrance test is conducted by Osmania University on behalf of TSCHE.



The result is available on the official website and students can download their rank cards using their registration details.



How to check TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2018 Result?



Step one: Go to official website: www.lawcet.tsche.ac.in.



Step two: Click on the 'Download Rank Card' link on the home page.



Step three: Enter the required details correctly.



Step four: Submit and view your result and rank.



Make sure to download and save the rank card as it will be required during the counselling process.



Through TS LAWCET and PGLCET, students are admitted to law courses offered at universities and institutes in the state of Telangana.



Meanwhile, CLAT 2018 results have also been announced and the first allotment list has also been released.