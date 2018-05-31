CLAT 2018 Result Declared; Check At Clat.ac.in CLAT 2018 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website of CLAT at clat.ac.in.

This year CLAT exam has been under much criticism because of the 'mismanagement in the exam centres' as reported by many students. Several petitions were filed by the students, who appeared for the exam, at High Courts and subsequently at Supreme Court. Supreme Court directed NUALS to look into the matter and resolve the grievances of the students by May 30.



NUALS had set up a two member committee headed by retired Kerala High Court judge Justice M R Hariharan Nair, to look into complaints received by students who had appeared in the exam. A separate email id was set up for the purpose of receiving complaints from the students.



CLAT 2018 result will be available online till June 6, 2018.



CLAT 2018 results have been declared. Following Supreme Court's order , National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) has declared the result today. The results are available on the official website of CLAT at clat.ac.in. Students can check their result using registration number/ roll number and date of birth. To check the CLAT result, students can directly log on here . Immediately after the exam, CLAT aspirants started posting about the issues they faced during the exam. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 was held on May 13 for admission to 19 National Law Universities in the country. Many students complained of poor facilities at the centres. National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi conducted the CLAT 2018 nationwide. The exam carried a total of 200 marks.This year CLAT exam has been under much criticism because of the 'mismanagement in the exam centres' as reported by many students. Several petitions were filed by the students, who appeared for the exam, at High Courts and subsequently at Supreme Court. Supreme Court directed NUALS to look into the matter and resolve the grievances of the students by May 30.NUALS had set up a two member committee headed by retired Kerala High Court judge Justice M R Hariharan Nair, to look into complaints received by students who had appeared in the exam. A separate email id was set up for the purpose of receiving complaints from the students.CLAT 2018 result will be available online till June 6, 2018. Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter