Supreme Court Orders NUALS To Declare CLAT Results On May 31 Supreme Court has given its nod to declaration of CLAT 2018 result on May 31.

Supreme Court has given its nod to declaration of CLAT 2018 result on May 31. The CLAT exam was under severe criticism this year for irregularities in conducting the exam. Petitions were filed by students in six different High Courts and subsequently in Supreme Court. While hearing the petition on May 25,



NUALS had taken the necessary measures and had received complaints from students till May 27, 2018.



The Supreme Court has finally given its approval to declaring the CLAT 2018 result tomorrow, that is on May 31.



A vacation bench comprising Justices L N Rao and M M Shantanagoudar has also asked the grievance redressal committee appointed by NUALS and headed by former Kerala High Court judge Justice M R Hariharan Nair, to submit its report on June 6 after taking note of complaints of various CLAT aspirants who alleged several technical and other glitches during the test conducted on May 13.



CLAT exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law offered at 19 national law schools of the country. This year the exam was conducted on May 13 and around 54,000 students appeared for the exam which was conducted in computer-based mode.



Students had alleged that due to the irregularities during the exam, several students lost precious time. Students claimed that even one unanswered question in the exam can lead to major difference in scores and subsequently in the ranks.



Supreme Court has refused to cancel the exam and ordered NUALS to release results tomorrow.



