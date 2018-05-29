CLAT 2018 Result Expected Soon; Check Expected Cut Off

CLAT 2018 result is expected on May 31, 2018. The result will be released on the official website.

Education | Edited by | Updated: May 29, 2018 20:36 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CLAT 2018 Result Expected Soon; Check Expected Cut Off

CLAT 2018 Result Expected Soon; Check Expected Cut Off

New Delhi:  CLAT 2018 result is expected on May 31, 2018. The result will be released on the official website. This year CLAT exam has been under much criticism because of the irregularities reported by many students. Several petitions were filed by the students who appeared for the exam at High Courts and subsequently at Supreme Court. Supreme Court directed NUALS to look into the matter and resolve the grievances of the students by May 30. 

NUALS had set up a two member committee headed by retired Kerala High Court judge Justice M R Hariharan Nair, to look into complaints received by students who had appeared in the exam. A separate email id was set up for the purpose of receiving complaints from the students. 

So far there has been no change in the result declaration date and hence students who appeared for the exam should be prepared for the results on May 31, 2018. 

Comments
We spoke to Amitendra Kumar from Career Launcher about the expected cut offs this year. based on the response received from the students who appeared for the exam and the difficulty level of the question papers, this is what Amitendra Kumar expects the cut off to be:
  • NLSIU Bangalore: 131-132
  • NALSAR Hyderabad: 128-129
  • NUJS Kolkata: 125-126
  • NLU Jodhpur: 122-123
  • NLIU Bhopal: 119-120
  • GNLU Gandhinagar: 117-118
  • MNLU Mumbai: 115-116
  • HNLU Raipur: 113-114
  • RMLNLU Lucknow: 112-113
  • RGNUL Patiala: 111-112
  • NUALS Kochi: 109-110
  • CNLU Patna: 109-110
  • NLUO Cuttack: 109-110
  • NUSRL Ranchi: 108-109
  • NLUJAA Guwahati: 108-109
  • DSNLU Vishakhapatnam:106-107
  • TNNLS Tiruchirappalli: 106-107
  • MNLU Nagpur: 105-106
  • MNLU Aurangabad: 105-106

The cut offs might be slightly lower than last year. The cut offs, he expects, should fall in the range provided. 

Click here for more Education News
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

CLAT

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................