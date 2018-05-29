CLAT 2018 Result Expected Soon; Check Expected Cut Off

NUALS had set up a two member committee headed by retired Kerala High Court judge Justice M R Hariharan Nair, to look into complaints received by students who had appeared in the exam. A separate email id was set up for the purpose of receiving complaints from the students.
So far there has been no change in the result declaration date and hence students who appeared for the exam should be prepared for the results on May 31, 2018.
CommentsWe spoke to Amitendra Kumar from Career Launcher about the expected cut offs this year. based on the response received from the students who appeared for the exam and the difficulty level of the question papers, this is what Amitendra Kumar expects the cut off to be:
- NLSIU Bangalore: 131-132
- NALSAR Hyderabad: 128-129
- NUJS Kolkata: 125-126
- NLU Jodhpur: 122-123
- NLIU Bhopal: 119-120
- GNLU Gandhinagar: 117-118
- MNLU Mumbai: 115-116
- HNLU Raipur: 113-114
- RMLNLU Lucknow: 112-113
- RGNUL Patiala: 111-112
- NUALS Kochi: 109-110
- CNLU Patna: 109-110
- NLUO Cuttack: 109-110
- NUSRL Ranchi: 108-109
- NLUJAA Guwahati: 108-109
- DSNLU Vishakhapatnam:106-107
- TNNLS Tiruchirappalli: 106-107
- MNLU Nagpur: 105-106
- MNLU Aurangabad: 105-106
The cut offs might be slightly lower than last year. The cut offs, he expects, should fall in the range provided.
