CLAT 2018 Result Expected Soon; Check Expected Cut Off

NLSIU Bangalore: 131-132

NALSAR Hyderabad: 128-129

NUJS Kolkata: 125-126

NLU Jodhpur: 122-123

NLIU Bhopal: 119-120

GNLU Gandhinagar: 117-118

MNLU Mumbai: 115-116

HNLU Raipur: 113-114

RMLNLU Lucknow: 112-113

RGNUL Patiala: 111-112

NUALS Kochi: 109-110

CNLU Patna: 109-110

NLUO Cuttack: 109-110

NUSRL Ranchi: 108-109

NLUJAA Guwahati: 108-109

DSNLU Vishakhapatnam:106-107

TNNLS Tiruchirappalli: 106-107

MNLU Nagpur: 105-106

MNLU Aurangabad: 105-106

CLAT 2018 result is expected on May 31, 2018. The result will be released on the official website. This year CLAT exam has been under much criticism because of the irregularities reported by many students. Several petitions were filed by the students who appeared for the exam at High Courts and subsequently at Supreme Court. Supreme Court directed NUALS to look into the matter and resolve the grievances of the students by May 30.NUALS had set up a two member committee headed by retired Kerala High Court judge Justice M R Hariharan Nair, to look into complaints received by students who had appeared in the exam. A separate email id was set up for the purpose of receiving complaints from the students.So far there has been no change in the result declaration date and hence students who appeared for the exam should be prepared for the results on May 31, 2018. We spoke toabout the expected cut offs this year. based on the response received from the students who appeared for the exam and the difficulty level of the question papers, this is whatexpects the cut off to be:The cut offs might be slightly lower than last year. The cut offs, he expects, should fall in the range provided.