ABVP Challenges Law Entrance Exam, Court Asks For Centre's Reply Justice Rekha Palli directed the Central government to file its response and listed the matter for May 30 for further hearing.

Share EMAIL PRINT The petitioners have sought a stay on all further proceedings regarding CLAT 2018 New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and other authorities to file their response on a plea filed by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) -- a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated student body -- challenging Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018.



Justice Rekha Palli directed the Central government to file its response and listed the matter for May 30 for further hearing.



The court was hearing a petition filed by advocates Namit Saxena and Nishant Awana, who have alleged that there was grave mismanagement in the conduct of examination.



The petitioners have sought a stay on all further proceedings regarding CLAT 2018, including the declaration of result, scheduled for May 31.



"The conduct of CLAT over the last several years has been continuously riddled with arbitrariness, opacity and ineptitude, thereby affecting the education and career prospects of thousands of students, who participate in these exams every year," the petition read.



The bench has also observed that similar petitions were also being heard by some other courts, including the high courts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.



