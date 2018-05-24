Supreme Court To Hear Plea Challenging CLAT 2018 Examination Today The Supreme Court will today hear a plea submitted with regards to the CLAT 2018 exam which was conducted on May 13.

The Supreme Court will today hear a plea submitted with regards to the CLAT 2018 exam which was conducted on May 13. Studenst had complained of much irregularity in the exam and had demanded re-examination. The court has asked the petitioners to submit the orders, if any, passed by the six high courts which are listening to similar pleas.



A bench of Justices comprised by A M Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha has asked the lawyers representing the petitioners to submit the copy of their pleas. The petitioners told the bench that the high courts of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bombay, Punjab and Haryana, and Rajasthan, both the Jaipur and Jodhpur bench, were hearing separate pleas which challenged the CLAT 2018 examination and notices have been issued in some of these matters.



CLAT or Common Law Admission Test is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law offered at 19 national law schools of the country.



The examination was organised by CLAT working committee and implementation committee and the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi, Kerala. The committee has completed the process of receiving objection on the answer key and is expected to declare the result on May 31.



"Have any reply, status report or orders been passed by any of these high courts? You find it out if you can. Just give us a compilation of orders, if any, passed by these high courts," the bench, which posted the matter for hearing tomorrow, told the counsel for the petitioners.



The petitioners have demanded that the CLAT 2018 examination be cancelled and a re-test be conducted. The petitioners alleged that several inconsistencies had cropped up during the test held on May 13.



A petition was heard by the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court, on May 21. The bench issued a notice on the plea and said that if the results were declared before May 29, it will be subject to the outcome of the petition pending before it.



The Delhi High Court also listened on a



Several pleas have been filed challenging the CLAT 2018 examination alleging inconsistency and negligence while conducting the exam.



