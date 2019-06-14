TS ICET 2019 Result Today At Icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET 2019 result will be released today

TS ICET Result 2019: TS ICET result will be released today. Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education conducted the Integrated Common Entrance Test ( TS ICET) and will be releasing the result for TS ICET. The University will release the result along with the final answer keys of the exam. TS ICET was held on May 23 and May 24.

TS ICET is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2019-20.

Candidates who appeared for the TS ICET exam can check their result on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

How to check TS ICET 2019 Result?

Step one: Go to official TS ICET website: www.icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Download Rank Card' link available on the home page.

Step three: Enter the required details and submit.

Step four: View and download your rank card

The marks would be normalized since the exam was conducted in multiple sessions and each session had a different question paper. Normalization process is applied to account for the variation in the difficulty levels of question paper of the same subject.

"The normalization process brings all the candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale. Due to this process, the marks of the easy session may be reduced marginally and marks of hard session may increase marginally on the global scale," says the exam conducting body.

