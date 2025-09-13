Telangana ICET Revised Counselling Schedule: Check Important Dates, Eligibility For Exercising Options

TG ICET Counselling Schedule 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE) has released the revised final phase counselling schedule for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET)-2025. Students aspiring to take admission into MBA and MCA programs across Telangana can check and download the counselling schedule on the official website of the council - tgicet.nic.in.

TS ICET Revised Counselling Schedule 2025: Important Dates

Registration, Payment of processing fee and slot booking and certificate verification last date - September 15, 2025

Verification of certificate for those who have already booked slots- September 16, 2025

Exercising options after Certificate verification - September 16 to September 17, 2026

Freezing of options - September 17, 2025

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before- September 20, 2025

Payment of Tuition Fee & self reporting through website- September 20 to September 22, 2025

Candidates must make sure to report to their allotted College for admission from September 22 to September 23, 2025 along with the xerox copies of certificates and original T.C. or else their allotment will be cancelled.

Who Can exercise options in the Special Phase?

Who have not secured seat so far but got their certificates verified.

Who have not exercised the options so far but got their certificates verified.

Who have secured a seat, self- reported and Reporting at Allotted College aspiring for a better option.

And any other eligible candidates

The council will release the spot admission guidelines on its official website.