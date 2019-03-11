Telangana ICET 2019 Registration Begins

TS ICET 2019: Know How To Apply

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) for admission to MBA and MCA courses will be held on May 23 and 24. This test is conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. Within less than a week after the exam concludes, the preliminary answer key will be released. Candidates will get sufficient time to raise objection. The entrance test result will be announced on June 13. Candidates can apply for the exam latest by May 3.

Nine colleges consider the scores of TS ICET: Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, JNT University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Osmania University, Palamur University, Satavahana University and Telangana University.

Candidates should have passed recognized Bachelors Degree Examination of minimum three years duration. The qualifying Degree obtained by Distance Mode Program should have recognition by UGC, AICTE and DEC/DEB. "As per the latest AICTE Approval Process Handbook 2019-20, eligibility criteria for admission into MBA and MCA courses is revised stipulating 50% (45% for reserved categories) of marks at the qualifying examination," reads the job notice.

The qualifying marks in TS ICET is 25% and there is no minimum marks for SC/ ST candidates.

