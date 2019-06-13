Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) Result Today

TS ICET Result 2019 Today

Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education will declare the results for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET). The University will release the result along with the final answer keys of the exam. TS ICET was held on May 23 and May 24. The exam is held for admission to MBA and MCA courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2019-20. Candidates can check the TS ICET result on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET 2019: Know How Marks Are Calculated

The exam was conducted in multiple sessions based on the same syllabus and same pattern. Since the question paper is different for each session, there is a possibility that the candidates may compare themselves about the variation in the difficulty levels of question paper of the same subject. To counter this, normalization process will be followed for calculation of marks. "The normalization process brings all the candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale. Due to this process, the marks of the easy session may be reduced marginally and marks of hard session may increase marginally on the global scale," says the exam conducting body.

Last year the TS ICET results came on June 13, as well.

How to check TS ICET 2019 Result?

Step one: Go to official TS ICET website: www.icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Download Rank Card' link available on the home page.

Step three: Enter the required details and submit.

Step four: View and download your rank card

