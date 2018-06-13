TS ICET 2018 Result Declared; Check Now At Icet.tsche.ac.in TS ICET 2018 result declared on the official website. Visit icet.tsche.ac.in to download rank card.

Share EMAIL PRINT TS ICET 2018 Result Declared; Check Now At Icet.tsche.ac.in New Delhi: TSCHE has announced the



How to check TS ICET 2018 Result?



Step one: Go to official TS ICET website: www.icet.tsche.ac.in.



Step two: Click on the 'Download Rank Card' link available on the home page.



Step three: Enter the required details and submit.



Step four: View and download your rank card.



Now that the result has been announced, TSCHE will begin the counselling process for qualified candidates.



TS ICET 2018



TS ICET 2018 was conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of TSCHE for admission to MCA and MBA courses for 2018-19 academic session. Through TS ICTE, students are admitted to universities in Telangana State and in colleges affiliated with these universities.



Click here for more



TSCHE has announced the result for TS ICET 2018 exam . The rank cards for the students who appeared in the exam are available on the official website and can be downloaded. The rank cards are required to go ahead with the counselling procedure. The result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key which has also been released on the official website.Step one: Go to official TS ICET website: www.icet.tsche.ac.in.Step two: Click on the 'Download Rank Card' link available on the home page.Step three: Enter the required details and submit.Step four: View and download your rank card.Now that the result has been announced, TSCHE will begin the counselling process for qualified candidates. TS ICET 2018 was conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of TSCHE for admission to MCA and MBA courses for 2018-19 academic session. Through TS ICTE, students are admitted to universities in Telangana State and in colleges affiliated with these universities.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter