TS ICET 2018 Result Declared; Check Now At Icet.tsche.ac.in

How to check TS ICET 2018 Result?
Step one: Go to official TS ICET website: www.icet.tsche.ac.in.
Step two: Click on the 'Download Rank Card' link available on the home page.
Step three: Enter the required details and submit.
Step four: View and download your rank card.
Now that the result has been announced, TSCHE will begin the counselling process for qualified candidates.
TS ICET 2018
CommentsTS ICET 2018 was conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of TSCHE for admission to MCA and MBA courses for 2018-19 academic session. Through TS ICTE, students are admitted to universities in Telangana State and in colleges affiliated with these universities.
