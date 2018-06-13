TS ICET 2018 Result Today; Integrated MBA, MCA Entrance Exam Result At Icet.tsche.ac.in TS ICET 2018 results are expected today and will be released on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT TS ICET 2018 Result Today At Icet.tsche.ac.in New Delhi: TS ICET 2018 results are expected today. TS ICET or Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test was conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of TSCHE in May for admission to MBA and MCA courses of all universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2018-19. The exam was conducted on May 23 and May 24, 2018.



The exam was a computer based test and the conducting body has already released the preliminary answer key and response sheet for the candidates who appeared in the examination.



The result will be released today on the official website after which the counselling process will begin.



Apart from the official website, the result will also be available on other result hosting websites such as India Results.



Here's how students will be able to heck their result when it is announced:



Step one: Go to official TS ICET 2018 website: www.icet.tsche.ac.in.



Step two: Click on the results link on the home page.



Step three: Enter the required details.



Step four: Submit and view your result.



Meanwhile, TSCHE has already declared the



Click here for more



TS ICET 2018 results are expected today. TS ICET or Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test was conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of TSCHE in May for admission to MBA and MCA courses of all universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2018-19. The exam was conducted on May 23 and May 24, 2018.The exam was a computer based test and the conducting body has already released the preliminary answer key and response sheet for the candidates who appeared in the examination.The result will be released today on the official website after which the counselling process will begin.Apart from the official website, the result will also be available on other result hosting websites such as India Results.Here's how students will be able to heck their result when it is announced:Step one: Go to official TS ICET 2018 website: www.icet.tsche.ac.in.Step two: Click on the results link on the home page.Step three: Enter the required details.Step four: Submit and view your result. Meanwhile, TSCHE has already declared the result for TS EAMCET 2018 which is conducted for admission to Engineering, Medical. and Agriculture courses in the state.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter