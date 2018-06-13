TS ICET 2018 Result Today; Integrated MBA, MCA Entrance Exam Result At Icet.tsche.ac.in

The exam was a computer based test and the conducting body has already released the preliminary answer key and response sheet for the candidates who appeared in the examination.
The result will be released today on the official website after which the counselling process will begin.
Apart from the official website, the result will also be available on other result hosting websites such as India Results.
Here's how students will be able to heck their result when it is announced:
Step one: Go to official TS ICET 2018 website: www.icet.tsche.ac.in.
Step two: Click on the results link on the home page.
Step three: Enter the required details.
Step four: Submit and view your result.
CommentsMeanwhile, TSCHE has already declared the result for TS EAMCET 2018 which is conducted for admission to Engineering, Medical. and Agriculture courses in the state.
