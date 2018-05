TS EAMCET 2018 Result: Know How To Check

TS EAMCET 2018 result is expected soon. Though there is no official update in this regard, reports carried by regional dailies claim that the results can be expected on 18 or 19 May. Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) was held from May 2, 2018 till May 7, 2018. Online registration for the exam was held in March 2018. TS EAMCET 2018 result will be available on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in as and when it is declared.