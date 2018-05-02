AP EAMCET 2018 Ranks Released At Sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet; Check Now AP EAMCET 2018 ranks released at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT AP EAMCET 2018 Ranks Released At Sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet; Check Now New Delhi: JNTU, which is responsible for conducting AP EAMCET 2018 on behalf of SCHE AP, has released the ranks for students who have appeared in the exam can check their ranks in the exam now through the official website. JNTU had earlier released the answer key and response sheet for the candidates. The result has been released after taking into consideration the objections received form students on the answer key.



The AP EAMCET 2018 website is not responding right now. Studenst are advised to wait a bit and check their result again.



How to check AP EAMCET 2018 Result?



Step one: Go to official AP EAMCET website: www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet.



Step two: Click on the AP EAMCET 2018 Rank tab.



Step three: Enter the required details.



Step four: Submit and view your result.



The counselling schedule for AP EAMCET 2018 will be released soon on the official website. Students are advised to download and keep their rank cards safe for the counselling procedure.



AP EAMCET 2018



AP EAMCET 2018 was conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and agriculture. The exam was conducted from April 22 to April 25, 2018. The exam was conducted in pen and paper mode.



Click here for more





